CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives $8.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CXGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CEMEX from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in CEMEX by 167.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 908,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 568,400 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in CEMEX by 11.7% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,818,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,790,000 after purchasing an additional 503,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 32.3% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 15,555,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CX opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

