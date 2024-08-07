CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives $8.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CEMEX from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX

CEMEX Stock Up 2.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in CEMEX by 167.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 908,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 568,400 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in CEMEX by 11.7% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,818,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,790,000 after purchasing an additional 503,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 32.3% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 15,555,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CX opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.47.

CEMEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.