CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

CenterPoint Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years. CenterPoint Energy has a payout ratio of 46.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.63. 10,955,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,030,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CNP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

