Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Given New $16.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Get Certara alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Certara

Certara Stock Performance

NASDAQ CERT traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $13.73. 707,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55. Certara has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $943,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Certara by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 239,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Certara by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Certara by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Certara by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.