CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $5.51 Per Share

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CGI in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $5.51 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.60. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC lowered shares of CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

NYSE GIB opened at $105.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.08 and a 200-day moving average of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. CGI has a 52-week low of $93.07 and a 52-week high of $118.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CGI by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,603,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,109,000 after buying an additional 64,037 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in CGI by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,269,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,353,000 after buying an additional 79,303 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in CGI by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,711,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,239,000 after buying an additional 129,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,239,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in CGI by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,203,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,873,000 after buying an additional 43,355 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

