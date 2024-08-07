Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Releases Earnings Results

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Chegg had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Chegg’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Chegg updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Chegg Stock Performance

NYSE:CHGG opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. Chegg has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91.

Get Chegg alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Chegg from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chegg from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

About Chegg

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.