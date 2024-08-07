Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 734,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 320% from the previous session’s volume of 174,792 shares.The stock last traded at $10.81 and had previously closed at $10.80.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VII

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,389,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 246.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 523,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 372,151 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,751,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after buying an additional 380,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

