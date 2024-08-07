Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $115.31, but opened at $130.15. Cirrus Logic shares last traded at $121.47, with a volume of 146,804 shares trading hands.

The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.50. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $374.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRUS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $629,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,768.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,187,098 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,363,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,977,000 after purchasing an additional 128,393 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,485,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,789,000 after purchasing an additional 35,722 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 653,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,406,000 after purchasing an additional 153,946 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 62,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.23.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Further Reading

