Clarkson PLC (CKN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 32 on September 13th

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.41) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Clarkson Trading Down 0.9 %

CKN stock opened at GBX 3,770 ($48.18) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,388.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Clarkson has a 12 month low of GBX 2,500 ($31.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,675 ($59.74). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,262.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,977.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CKN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($57.51) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($63.26) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

