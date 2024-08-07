Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Clear Secure had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Clear Secure updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Clear Secure Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Clear Secure stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $24.42. 3,845,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.58. Clear Secure has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Secure

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $37,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,581.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,732.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $37,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $255,581.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

