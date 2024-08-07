Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $204.44, but opened at $162.40. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $182.38, with a volume of 5,221,416 shares.

Specifically, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $101,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,530.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total transaction of $23,105,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $943,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,530.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 242,221 shares of company stock worth $52,617,808. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COIN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.38.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 3.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 547.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

