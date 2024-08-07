Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $144.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.04 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 104.98%. On average, analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

COLL stock opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.93. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $40.95.

In related news, Director Garen G. Bohlin sold 28,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $936,215.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Garen G. Bohlin sold 28,985 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $936,215.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $674,279.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,207.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,796 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

