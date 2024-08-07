Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Announces Earnings Results

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $229.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Commercial Vehicle Group Price Performance

Shares of CVGI stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.51. 115,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $120.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Featured Stories

