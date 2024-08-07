Compound One Day Trading Volume Hits $42.37 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Compound has a market cap of $312.90 million and approximately $42.37 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for about $37.35 or 0.00068085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded down 28.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00017859 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008922 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000119 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,376,911 tokens. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,376,910.7371644 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 40.01981497 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 508 active market(s) with $64,832,882.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

