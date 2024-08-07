Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Compugen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Compugen Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGEN traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 134,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,410. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.60. Compugen has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.03.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Compugen will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compugen during the second quarter worth $69,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the second quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compugen by 4.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,088,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 48,979 shares during the period. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

