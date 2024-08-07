Computer Modelling Group Ltd. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Ventum Cap Mkts Forecasts (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Computer Modelling Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Computer Modelling Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The company had revenue of C$32.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.30 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Cibc World Mkts raised Computer Modelling Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC set a C$13.50 price target on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE CMG opened at C$13.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. Computer Modelling Group has a 1-year low of C$6.85 and a 1-year high of C$14.73.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Anjani Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.73, for a total transaction of C$127,300.00. In related news, Senior Officer Anjani Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.73, for a total value of C$127,300.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total transaction of C$60,750.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,400 shares of company stock worth $1,865,633. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.