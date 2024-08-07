comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.70 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 47.78% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.20) EPS. comScore updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

comScore Stock Down 30.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 72,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,753. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31. comScore has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Get comScore alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCOR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of comScore from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of comScore from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

comScore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.