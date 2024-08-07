Cookie (COOKIE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $4.53 Million

Cookie (COOKIE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Cookie token can now be bought for about $0.0601 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cookie has a market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $762,187.27 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cookie has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Cookie Profile

Cookie launched on June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,399,913 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie3.com.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 75,392,449.8342757 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.06020758 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $759,721.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

