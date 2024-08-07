Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31, Yahoo Finance reports. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $88.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 million.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $15.75. 40,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,821. Core Molding Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $143.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Insider Transactions at Core Molding Technologies

In other news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $354,638.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Core Molding Technologies news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $32,512.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,248 shares in the company, valued at $637,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $354,638.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,726 shares of company stock worth $850,887 over the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

