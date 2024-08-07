Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,232,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 793.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,590,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,040 shares during the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,332,000. Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Corebridge Financial by 14,292.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,459,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,280,000 after buying an additional 2,442,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRBG opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

