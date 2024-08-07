Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.84 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. Corpay’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS.

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of CPAY traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.28. 496,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,541. Corpay has a 52-week low of $220.39 and a 52-week high of $319.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Corpay in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corpay from $330.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.91.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

