Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.31.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CJR.B. CIBC dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.25 to C$0.24 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cormark dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$0.35 to C$0.05 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of CJR.B stock opened at C$0.10 on Wednesday. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.53.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

