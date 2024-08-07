Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $4.88 on Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.88 or 0.00008701 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.91 billion and $96.65 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00035875 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012883 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

