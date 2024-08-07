CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Shares of PMTS stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.46. 4,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,047. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19. CPI Card Group has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $272.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 120,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $2,197,334.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,193,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,916,200.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PMTS shares. StockNews.com upgraded CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on CPI Card Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

