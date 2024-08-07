Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (CMCT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Creative Media & Community Trust Co. to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:CMCT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.13. 207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,984. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.96%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is -10.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

