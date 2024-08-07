Credicorp (BAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Credicorp to post earnings of $4.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.95%. On average, analysts expect Credicorp to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BAP opened at $163.51 on Wednesday. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $116.42 and a fifty-two week high of $180.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.40.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $9.4084 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is 55.13%.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

