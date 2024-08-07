Credicorp (BAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Credicorp to post earnings of $4.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.95%. On average, analysts expect Credicorp to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Credicorp Stock Performance
NYSE:BAP opened at $163.51 on Wednesday. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $116.42 and a fifty-two week high of $180.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.40.
Credicorp Increases Dividend
About Credicorp
Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Credicorp
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.