Critical Review: Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) and Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) and Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Solar Energy Initiatives’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $736.50 million 3.09 $57.15 million ($1.19) -34.52 Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Energy Initiatives has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

98.2% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Solar Energy Initiatives shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Solar Energy Initiatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries -8.94% 2.22% 1.73% Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Solar Energy Initiatives, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 2 1 0 2.33 Solar Energy Initiatives 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus price target of $53.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.23%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats Solar Energy Initiatives on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment. It also services, maintains, repairs, and upgrades equipment. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, foundry service providers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

About Solar Energy Initiatives

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks. Its products include photovoltaic panels, photovoltaic roofing systems, solar thermal products, balance of system products, and management system products. The company was formerly known as NP Capital Corp. and changed its name to Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. in September 2008. Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

