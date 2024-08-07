CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 0.2%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $222.25 and last traded at $218.27. 4,816,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 5,333,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.89.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $393.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.09. The firm has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of 453.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $1,334,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,358,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $1,334,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,358,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,643 shares of company stock worth $54,992,604 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 918.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,594 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

