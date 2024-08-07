CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $243.50 and last traded at $240.55. Approximately 3,511,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 5,396,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.69.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.24.

The stock has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 453.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.85 and a 200 day moving average of $324.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $1,334,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,358,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,643 shares of company stock worth $54,992,604. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

