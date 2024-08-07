Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCI traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $111.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,183,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,346. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.61 and a 200-day moving average of $102.77. The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, June 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.20.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

