CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.60.

Prologis Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.15. 2,927,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,761,510. The stock has a market cap of $111.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.