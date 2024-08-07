CVA Family Office LLC Buys 282 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 102.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,601 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.91. 4,379,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,134,048. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $102.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.07.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

