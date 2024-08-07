CVA Family Office LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.48. 2,705,053 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.61.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

