CVA Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $761,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 277.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,936,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $478,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,353 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth $173,692,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 710,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,347,000 after purchasing an additional 383,485 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth $75,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.50.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,942.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,942.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,900 shares of company stock worth $1,634,112 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE BDX traded down $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.30. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.75 and a fifty-two week high of $284.48.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

