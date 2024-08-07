CVA Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.7% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Bank of America by 959.6% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 9,327,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447,091 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 5.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 105,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 43.0% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 10.8% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,020,161,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,958,509,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,549,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,801,723 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.31. 44,938,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,724,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average is $37.60. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

