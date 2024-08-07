CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 311 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 586.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.55.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock traded down $9.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $345.56. The stock had a trading volume of 912,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,798. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.94 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.