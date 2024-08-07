CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1,079.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5,392.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.2 %

WBA stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 14,101,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,745,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

