CVA Family Office LLC Sells 2,350 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,658 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 220.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 433,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,957,000 after purchasing an additional 298,290 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 429,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after buying an additional 41,774 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 225,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after buying an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter.

BBCA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.91. 318,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.91 and its 200-day moving average is $65.49.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

