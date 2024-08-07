CVA Family Office LLC Sells 25,701 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,701 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,079. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $37.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.