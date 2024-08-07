CVA Family Office LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Separately, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $352,000.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.49. 12,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,562. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.59. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.21 and a 12-month high of $101.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

The Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by California governments and agencies. VTEC was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.

