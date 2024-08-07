CVA Family Office LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Separately, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $352,000.
Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.49. 12,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,562. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.59. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.21 and a 12-month high of $101.86.
Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by California governments and agencies. VTEC was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.
