CVA Family Office LLC Trims Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 42,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.55. 3,817,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,752. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RIO. Berenberg Bank lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Research Report on RIO

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.