CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE) to Issue €0.02 Dividend

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CVC Income & Growth Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON CVCE opened at GBX 1.02 ($0.01) on Wednesday. CVC Income & Growth has a 12 month low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.05 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.98.

Insider Transactions at CVC Income & Growth

In other CVC Income & Growth news, insider Robert Kirkby acquired 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £29,870.10 ($38,172.65). 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVC Income & Growth

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

