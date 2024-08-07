Cwm LLC Acquires 2,722 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.06. The stock had a trading volume of 462,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,139. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $90.71 and a 52 week high of $133.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.