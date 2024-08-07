Cwm LLC Acquires 48,141 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,141 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $20,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in Moderna by 4,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.55. 4,318,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,163,468. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $204.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $157.00 target price (down previously from $214.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.21.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $105,280.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $105,280.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $930,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $81,467.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $859,486.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 381,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,738,737. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

