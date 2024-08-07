Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,651 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $16,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Autodesk by 263.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,639,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,404,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1,162.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,973,000 after acquiring an additional 753,051 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Autodesk by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $711,216,000 after buying an additional 479,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $414,551,000 after purchasing an additional 442,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $9,401,282 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.57. 875,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,457. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

