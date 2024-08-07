Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $23,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $105.41.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.