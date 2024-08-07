Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 5,767.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 813,770 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.18% of NiSource worth $23,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of NiSource by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in NiSource by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 113,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 2,441.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 274,131 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of NiSource by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 470,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,099 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,508,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,784. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

NI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

