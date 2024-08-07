Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.48% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JAVA stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $58.85. The company had a trading volume of 71,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,937. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $62.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.62.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.