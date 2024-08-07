Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.48% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of JAVA stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $58.85. The company had a trading volume of 71,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,937. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $62.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.62.
JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
