Cwm LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $104.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,058,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,179. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $115.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.