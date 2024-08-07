Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 209,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 153,263 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 324,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,387,000 after acquiring an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.81. 24,358,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,132,156. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.49. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

