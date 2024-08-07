Cwm LLC Has $15.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,723 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $15,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEUR stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $55.75. The company had a trading volume of 514,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,043. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $60.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.20.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.